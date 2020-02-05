Central Pacific Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $590,436. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.