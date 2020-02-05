KeyCorp Comments on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

CHRW stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $163,630,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 501,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

