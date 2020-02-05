CONMED Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CNMD stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.