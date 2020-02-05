Edwards Lifesciences Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

NYSE:EW opened at $226.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.25. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,221,495. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

