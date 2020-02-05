Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 2.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $136,950.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,632,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

