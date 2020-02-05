Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the social networking company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB stock opened at $209.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $595.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,503 shares of company stock worth $27,856,551. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.