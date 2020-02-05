NIC Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for NIC in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for NIC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGOV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

EGOV stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. NIC has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIC by 66.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NIC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in NIC by 35.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NIC by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.