Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

