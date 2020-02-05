CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.64 on Monday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

