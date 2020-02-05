Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYNA opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.29.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

