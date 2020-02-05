Tripadvisor (TRIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRIP opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Consumer Edge began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

