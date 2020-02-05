Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FBMS. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FBMS opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.32. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after buying an additional 259,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 649.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

