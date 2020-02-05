Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.60 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ATHOF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

