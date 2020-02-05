Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

