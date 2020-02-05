Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VVI stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

