Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.39.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.