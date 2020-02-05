Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRLB stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $130.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

