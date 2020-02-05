NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

