Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FFWM opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $759.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Foundation by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.