Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $218.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.91. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

