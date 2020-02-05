Brokers Offer Predictions for Corning Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

GLW stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

