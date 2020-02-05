Analysts Issue Forecasts for Farmers National Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $8,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

