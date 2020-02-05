JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) to Overweight

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Britvic has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

