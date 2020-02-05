JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) to Overweight

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Britvic stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Britvic has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.54.
About Britvic
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.