CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCDBF. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report