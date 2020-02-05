CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCDBF. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

