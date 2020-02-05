JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) to “Neutral”

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NCMGY stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.22. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

