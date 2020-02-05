Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $17.40 on Monday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

