Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $17.40 on Monday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report