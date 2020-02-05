Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $949.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $949.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.40 million and the highest is $956.00 million. KB Home reported sales of $811.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.