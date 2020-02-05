Barclays Downgrades Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENGIY opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Engie has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $17.54.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report