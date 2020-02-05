Barclays Downgrades Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Equal Weight

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENGIY opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Engie has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $17.54.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.