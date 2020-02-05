Barclays Downgrades Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Equal Weight

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ENGIY opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. Engie has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $17.54.
Engie Company Profile
