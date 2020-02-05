Contrasting Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Aemetis (NYSE:AMTX)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37% Aemetis -21.41% N/A -36.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.33 $773.65 million $1.97 7.97 Aemetis $171.53 million 0.10 -$33.02 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aemetis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.01%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Aemetis.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Aemetis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

