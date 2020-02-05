BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s previous close.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

