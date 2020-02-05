Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ECIFF opened at $12.25 on Monday. Electricite de France has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Get Electricite de France alerts:

About Electricite de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.