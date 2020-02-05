Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ECIFF opened at $12.25 on Monday. Electricite de France has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.
About Electricite de France
Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.