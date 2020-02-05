Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ECIFF opened at $12.25 on Monday. Electricite de France has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

About Electricite de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
CorMedix Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Synaptics Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Tripadvisor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Athabasca Oil Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report