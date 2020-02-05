Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) versus Blue Apron (NASDAQ:APRN) Financial Survey

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.55% -57.78% -18.48%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ruhnn and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Apron 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.42%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ruhnn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ruhnn and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $162.93 million 4.11 -$10.91 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $667.60 million 0.08 -$122.15 million ($9.45) -0.40

Ruhnn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Summary

Ruhnn beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

