Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSYS. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.27 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -642.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,441 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $5,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,916,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

