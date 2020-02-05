Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

