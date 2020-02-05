BidaskClub Downgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

MCHP stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

