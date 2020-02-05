Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

STRL opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.91. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 1,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

