Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at $163,716,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 444.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

