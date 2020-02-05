Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised Silicon Motion Technology from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $48.11 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after buying an additional 371,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,464 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

