BidaskClub Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.