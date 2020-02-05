PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut PACCAR from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

PCAR stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

