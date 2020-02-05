Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

IIIN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 million, a P/E ratio of 223.52 and a beta of 1.66. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 138,239 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 536.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 102,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

