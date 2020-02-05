Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $836.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $30,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,563 shares of company stock worth $1,969,811. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Photronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

