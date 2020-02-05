OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

