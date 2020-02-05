OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $220,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Simulations Plus Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Simulations Plus Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Silicon Motion Technology Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Silicon Motion Technology Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
BidaskClub Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Strong Sell
PACCAR Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
PACCAR Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Insteel Industries Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Insteel Industries Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Photronics Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Photronics Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report