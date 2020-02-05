Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAVN. National Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $31.51 on Friday. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $41.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

