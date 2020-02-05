Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAVN. National Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $31.51 on Friday. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $41.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Simulations Plus Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Simulations Plus Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Silicon Motion Technology Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Silicon Motion Technology Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
BidaskClub Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Strong Sell
PACCAR Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
PACCAR Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Insteel Industries Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Insteel Industries Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Photronics Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Photronics Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report