Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLAB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.

MLAB stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $271.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.08.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

