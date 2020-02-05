Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 194,056 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

