Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.55.
Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.
