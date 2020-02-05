NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Shares of NUVA opened at $77.51 on Friday. NuVasive has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuVasive by 75.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in NuVasive by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 60,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

