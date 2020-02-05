Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):
- 2/3/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00.
- 1/23/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.
- 1/15/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00.
- 1/3/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
TSE AC opened at C$46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.40. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.18 and a 12-month high of C$52.71.
In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Insiders sold 47,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,674 over the last 90 days.
