Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):

2/3/2020 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

1/23/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

1/15/2020 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00.

1/3/2020 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

TSE AC opened at C$46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.40. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.18 and a 12-month high of C$52.71.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Insiders sold 47,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,674 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.