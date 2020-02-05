Oppenheimer Weighs in on Corning Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

GLW opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after buying an additional 336,352 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corning by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after buying an additional 352,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

