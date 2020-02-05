Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Issued By Oppenheimer

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

GWW stock opened at $308.14 on Monday. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

